ADNOC, AIQ accelerate deployment of industry-first AR360 AI solution

ADNOC announced today the deployment of AIQ’s Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) solution on more than 30 reservoirs across ADNOC’s upstream operations, following the solution’s successful initial deployment in early 2024 on two ADNOC reservoirs at Bab and Umm Shaif fields.Developed by AIQ with SLB as p...