Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu Jitsu World Tour kicks off in China's Xi’an

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour (ADGS) is set to make its debut in Xi’an, China, from 18th to 20th October, 2024, marking a key milestone in the global expansion of the tour. This round will see 900 athletes from 30 countries, including 25 athletes from the UAE, competing across variou...