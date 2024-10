Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders Summit lays groundwork for greener future

ABU DHABI,17th October, 2024 (WAM) – The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit 2024, chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, began in Abu Dhabi under the theme ‘Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow.’ This highly anticipated event, which bring...