RAK Ruler receives US-UAE Business Council to discuss growing trade relations and cooperation

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed Robert Raines, US Consul-General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and a high-level delegation from the US-UAE Business Council, led by its President, Danny E. Sebright, today at the Movenpick Resort...