Sharjah Islamic Bank's profit before tax Increased by 29% for nine month period ended 30 September 2024

SHARJAH,17th October, 2024 (WAM) – Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) announced an increase in its profit before tax by 29 percent, amounting to AED 992.1 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to AED 767.3 million for the same period of the previous year, whereas, net profit after tax amount...