Abdulla Al Hamed leads National Media Office's delegation participating in DigiMarCon Africa in South Africa

A delegation from the National Media Office (NMO), led by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the NMO and the UAE Media Council, participated in DigiMarCon Africa, the premier digital marketing, media, and advertising conference and exhibition, held in South Africa from 15th to 17t...