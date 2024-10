Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates SICAL at AUS

SHARJAH,17th October, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, officially inaugurated the Sharjah International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Linguistics (SICAL) 2024 on Thursday at the American University of Sha...