Sharjah Ruler attends launch of ‘GPT Arabic Dictionary’ project

SHARJAH, 17th October, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, launched the GPT "Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language" project. The event took place in the pres...