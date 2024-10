Mohammad Al Gergawi: AMGFC24 cements UAE’s role as global hub for partnerships, shaping future

DUBAI,17th October, 2024 (WAM) -- The UAE Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) today concluded the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2024 (AMGFC24) that took place in Dubai from 15th to 17th October. The meeting gathered 700 prominent figures, including senior government offici...