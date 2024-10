UAEREP to highlight UAE’s weather modification efforts at ASEAN Regional Seminar on Weather Modification 2024

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) is set to participate in the ASEAN Regional Seminar on Weather Modification 2024, taking place starting from today, Friday, 18th October until Tuesday, 22nd October 2024 in Bangkok and Chon Buri Province, Thailand.Organised by the ASEAN Weath...