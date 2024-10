Second annual ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress 2024 to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 26-27

Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the 2nd annual ADSCC Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Congress 2024, organised by Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) will take place in Abu...