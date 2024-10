UAE teams to compete in UIM F1H2O World Championship's Grand Prix of Zhengzhou tomorrow

Sweden’s Jonas Andersson secured pole position for tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China, as a series of technical issues disrupted Team Abu Dhabi’s challenge in the penultimate round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship.Sharjah Team’s Rusty Wyatt will start the penultimate round of the champions...