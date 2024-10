e& UAE, DoH collaborate to enhance connectivity of healthcare facilities on 'Sahatna' app

e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of e&, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi at GITEX Global 2024 to enhance connectivity of healthcare facilities through Sahatna, an integrated mobile app tha...