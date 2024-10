With participation of 3000 volunteers at Expo Sharjah, 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign collects 250 tonnes of relief aid

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2024 (WAM) – The national relief campaign "UAE stands with Lebanon" collected 250 tonness of relief aid at Expo Centre Sharjah with the participation of 3000 volunteers from various diverse segments of the UAE society. The aid collection drive was organised under the superv...