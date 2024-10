GITEX GLOBAL concludes, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest and most dominant technology event

DUBAI, 19th October, 2024 (WAM) – GITEX GLOBAL 2024 concluded on Friday, underscoring AI’s pivotal role as a transformative tool that will continue to reshape industries and drive business and economic growth globally. For the final time this week, 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 invest...