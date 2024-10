Inaugural Fujairah Children’s Book Fair draws to close with total of 10,000 visitors

FUJAIRAH,19th October, 2024 (WAM) – Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the inaugural edition of the Fujairah Children's Book Fair concluded on Saturday, 19th October. The event was organised by the Higher Committee of Fujairah Children'...