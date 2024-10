UAE’s First Palliative Care Conference highlights importance of compassionate end-of-life care

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2024 (WAM) – Aimed at raising awareness on palliative care and its critical importance in improving the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses, Burjeel Holdings hosted the UAE’s first-ever Palliative Care Conference in Abu Dhabi. Endorsed by the Departmen...