Sweden’s Jonas Andersson cruised to victory in Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China

ZHENGZHOU, China, 19th October, 2024 (WAM) – Sweden’s Jonas Andersson cruised to victory in the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou, China today to take the lead in the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship, which now heads for a tense climax in Sharjah. Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al Qemzi was among the casualties in a...