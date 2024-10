UAE President, VPs condole with King of Bahrain on passing of Sheikh Humood bin Abdullah

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the passing of Sheikh Humood bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President...