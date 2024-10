Jawaher Al Qasimi accepts title renewal as UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children for two years

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, announced the approval by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, w...