United Arab Bank pre-tax net profit up by 12% for first nine months of 2024

United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB) has announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30th September 2024.UAB posted a net profit before tax of AED 233 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to AED209 million for the same period last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 12%. Net...