Abu Dhabi University ranks 12th in QS Arab Region University Rankings 2025

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has advanced 11 places in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Arab Region University Rankings 2025, now ranking 12th regionally out of 246 institutions across 20 MENA countries.The 2025 QS Arab Region University Rankings recognised ADU's remarkable achievements across several metrics, ...