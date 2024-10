My Health Conference 2024 hosts 36 experts and specialists

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 10th edition of the ‘My Health’ Conference, themed Health and Wellbeing,’ will bring together over 36 leading experts in medical,...