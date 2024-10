UAE, Russian Presidents inaugurate Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, today inaugurated the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow as part of His Highness’ official visit to Russia.The two leaders watched ...