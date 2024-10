Amna Al Dahak stresses importance of 'Plant the Emirates' for sustainable food security during visit to national farm in Al Ain

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited the farm of Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, an Emirati agricultural entrepreneur, in Al Ain today.The visit, attended by several representatives from the local media, aimed to examine the latest agricultural practices and technol...