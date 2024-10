UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in Greece for World Championship; Eyes fifth consecutive title

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team (adults), sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, has arrived in Greece to compete in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, aiming to secure their fifth consecutive title.The Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) will organise the championship in Heraklion from 24 - 26 October.Thi...