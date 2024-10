Aldar, Mandarin Oriental partner to bring exclusive branded residences to Abu Dhabi

Aldar has partnered with Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts, and residences, to develop Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental branded residences on Saadiyat Island.Set to launch for sale later in 2024, Mandarin Oriental Residences...