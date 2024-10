Abu Dhabi hosts Manchester City’s 'Champions 4-In-A-Row TrophyTour'

Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi hosted Manchester City’s “Champions 4-In-A-Row TrophyTour”, celebrating the clubs fourth consecutive Premier League trophy, alongside the FIFA Club World Cup and FA Community Shield, with the attendance of first-team player Oscar Bobb and club legend Nedum Onuoha.The trop...