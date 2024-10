Fujairah International Monodrama Festival's consultative committee holds second meeting

FUJAIRAH, 22nd October, 2024 (WAM) – The consultative committee for the Fujairah International Monodrama Festival 2025 held its second meeting to discuss preparations for the event, which is scheduled for April 2025.The 2025 edition will be held from 10th to18th April 2025 under the theme ‘’Fujairah...