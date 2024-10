UAE economy projected to grow by 5.1% in 2025: IMF

The UAE's real GDP is projected to remain at 4 percent in 2024, rising to 5.1 percent in 2025, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO).Released today on the sidelines of the 2024 IMF/World Bank Group Annual Meetings, the WEO projected the Middle East and Central Asia economies to grow by ...