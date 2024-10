Ministry of Sports leads ‘Future of Sports Retreat’ to explore ways to enhance sports development, advance National Sports Strategy 2031

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2024 (WAM) – The Ministry of Sports held the ‘Future of Sports Retreat’ today under the thematic ‘A New Vision for a Better Sports Future’ to discuss the future of Emirati sports and set the course for the next phase of National Sports Strategy 2031.This retreat marked the firs...