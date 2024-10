Hamdan bin Zayed participates in 'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign efforts in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2024 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, has participated in the aid collection drive at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi) in s...