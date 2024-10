63 killed, 234 wounded in 125 Israeli raids on Lebanon in 24 hours

BEIRUT, 22nd October, 2024 (WAM) – The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 63 people were killed and 234 others wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties since the start of the events to 2530 killed and 11803 wounded.T...