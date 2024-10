Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $500 million AT1 Sukuk by DIB

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of US$500 million Sukuk issued by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).The additional Tier 1 (AT1) Sukuk was issued at a profit rate of 5.25 percent per annum and received strong investor demand, resulting in substantial oversubscription.This strategic issuance reinforces DIB's leaders...