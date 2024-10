Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Syria's Hatem Tarkawi, Saudi's Kadi Khathaami, Palestine's Salsabil Sawalha as 2024 Arab Reading Champions

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today crowned Hatem Mohammed Jassim Al Tarkawi from Syria, Kadi bint Musaffar Al Khathaami from Saudi Arabia, and Salsabil Hassan Sawalha from Palestine as the 8th Arab Reading Champions at the con...