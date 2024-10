Islamic Treasury Bonds auction for October 2024 attracts bids worth AED7.20 billion

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2024 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, announced the results of the Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) auction denominated in UAE dirhams, amounting to AED 1.1 bill...