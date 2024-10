Liwa Date Festival and Auction's sales hit over AED2 mn

The Liwa Date Festival and Auction achieved sales exceeding AED2 million during its third edition, which took place from 11th to 20th October in the Zayed City, Al Dhafra region, attracting more than 71,000 visitors.The festival welcomed 132 tonnes of premium Emirati dates from over 30 varieties. The dat...