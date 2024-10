UAE President meets with several world leaders and heads of delegations participating in BRICS Summit

KAZAN, 23rd October, 2024 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with a number of world leaders and heads of delegations participating in the 2024 BRICS Summit, which is being held in Kazan under the chairmanship of the Russian Federation. His Highness held...