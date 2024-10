‘My Health’ conference calls for promoting physical activity, healthy nutrition as the cornerstone of sustainable health

SHARJAH,23rd October, 2024 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 10th edition of the ‘My Health’ conference commenced today ( Wednesday) with over 36 experts in physical and mental health, spor...