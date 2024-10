NMDC Energy announces strong Q3 net profit of AED 402 million following successful IPO

ABU DHABI,23rd October, 2024 (WAM) – NMDC Energy JCSJ (ADX: NMDCENR), a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), has reported strong third quarter financial results in its first earnings announcement since its recent initial public offering (IPO). NMDC Energy delivered a 145 percent ye...