EasyLease delivers exceptional Q3 2024 results with AED 292 mnn in Revenue, marking 38% YoY Growth

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2024 (WAM) – EasyLease (ADX: EASY LEASE), a market leader in the UAE’s mobility solutions sector and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced robust financial results in the first nine months of 2024, with revenues reaching AED 292 million, marki...