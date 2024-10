Russia increases gas output by 10.3% in 9 months to 420 bn cubic meters

MOSCOW, 23rd October, 2024 (WAM) – Russia increased natural gas production in January - September 2024 by 10.3 percent year-on-year to 420 bn cubic meters, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat). In September, gas production amounted to 43 bln cubic meters, which is 2.8 percent ...