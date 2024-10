Kuwait crude oil gains $1.52 to $75.19 pb

Kuwait crude oil gained US$1.52 during Wednesday's trading to reach US$75.19 per barrel compared with US$73.67 pb the day before, the state news agency (KUNA) reported, citing Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.Brent crude futures however dropped $1.08 to $74.96 pb and West Texas Interm...