Sandooq Al Watan honours Mubarmij50's second edition winners

Yasser Al Gergawi, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, honoured the winning teams in the final competitions of the second edition of Mubarmij50, an initiative launched by Sandooq Al Watan in cooperation with Aldar Academies. The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahya...