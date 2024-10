Mohammed bin Rashid visits Al Ibdaa’ Model School, winner of Best School award at 8th Arab Reading Challenge

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Al Ibdaa’ Model School - Cycle 1, in Al Twar-1, Dubai, which received the award for Best School during the 8th Arab Reading Challenge. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the vital ro...