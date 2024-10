Casa Árabe organises launch, signing ceremony for book 'His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the journey of the Man of Humanity'

MADRID, 25th October, 2024 (WAM) – Casa Árabe - the “Arab House” in the Spanish capital, Madrid, organised a launch and signing ceremony for the book “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity'', authored by Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Vice Ch...