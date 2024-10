Fifth meeting of IUCN Survival Commission kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2024 (WAM) – Hosted by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Fifth Leaders’ Meeting of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Species Survival Commission (SSC) kicked off here today. The meetings, running between 25th and 28th October in Ab...