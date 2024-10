Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah opens RAK Digital Assets Oasis Conference 2024

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th October, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, opened the RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) Conference 2024 today with a keynote address during which he emphasised the importance of embracing technological innovat...