UAE participates in G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Brazil

NATAL, 25th October, 2024 (WAM) – The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) participated in the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting, held in Natal, under the Brazilian Presidency, on Thursday.President of the UAEAA Humaid Obaid Abushibs led the UAE delegation to the meeting, which brought togethe...