Noura Al Kaabi meets Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator & Minister of Environment in Paris; affirms importance of Lebanon’s unity, national sovereignty; emphasises solidarity with its people

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Nasser Yassin, Coordinator of the Government Emergency Committee and Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Environment, in Paris during the International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty, which was organised by the President of France, and h...